Samagra Shiksha to take care of children with dyslexia, HC informed

Another 147 special teachers were appointed on consolidated pay by the Secondary Education department.Satisfied with the submissions of the department, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice P D Audikesavalu, disposed of the petition.The bench noted the counter showed the action taken in reference to the prayer made by the petitioner.

Samagra Shiksha, functioning under the School Education department, is taking care of the children affected by Dyslexia through special teachers, the Madras High Court has been informed.

A submission to this effect was made by the School Education department in its counter affidavit filed before the Court in response to a PIL petition, recently.

The petition from K Elango prayed for a direction to the department to set up an expert committee to identify the students afflicted with Dyslexia and organise state-wide counselling for children addicted to social media and to revamp the parents-teachers association based on a representation.

The counter said 58 regular special teachers and 2,196 consolidated pay teachers were appointed by the Elementary Education department. Another 147 special teachers were appointed on consolidated pay by the Secondary Education department.

Satisfied with the submissions of the department, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice P D Audikesavalu, disposed of the petition.

The bench noted the counter showed the action taken in reference to the prayer made by the petitioner. And the petitioner's counsel has also expressed his satisfaction. In view of this, no further direction is required to be given other than to ask the authorities to comply with the decision taken by them and accordingly, monitor the action periodically in the interest of the public, especially the students affected by Dyslexia, the bench added and disposed of the petition.

