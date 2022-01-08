Left Menu

Mumbai: Man held for threatening to kill BJP MLA Ashish Shelar

Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday arrested one person for allegedly threatening to kill Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar and his family members.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-01-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 20:42 IST
Mumbai: Man held for threatening to kill BJP MLA Ashish Shelar
The accused will be handed over to Bandra Police. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday arrested one person for allegedly threatening to kill Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar and his family members. According to the information shared by the police, the accused has been identified as Osama Shamsher Khan (48).

The accused will be handed over to the Bandra Police, where the case was registered against him earlier, added the police. Shelar is an MLA in Maharashtra Assembly from Bandra constituency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022