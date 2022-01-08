Mumbai: Man held for threatening to kill BJP MLA Ashish Shelar

Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday arrested one person for allegedly threatening to kill Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar and his family members. According to the information shared by the police, the accused has been identified as Osama Shamsher Khan (48).

The accused will be handed over to the Bandra Police, where the case was registered against him earlier, added the police. Shelar is an MLA in Maharashtra Assembly from Bandra constituency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)