Three arrested for possessing country gun in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-01-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 21:10 IST
Three arrested for possessing country gun in TN
Three persons here were arrested for possessing an unlicenced country gun, police said on Saturday.

The action was part of the police' efforts to weed out anti-social elements on the directions of City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, an official release said.

The trio were picked up from a private lodge at Alandur early on Friday, the release said, adding they hailed from Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar districts.

One of the accused had cases including that of murder against him in Tirunelveli, it said. They were later produced before a court and lodged in prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

