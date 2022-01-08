Left Menu

Rajasthan Police rescues 39 bovines from cattle smugglers in two districts

The smugglers opened fire at police. The police said they also fired in self defence. The smugglers managed to flee the scene.Three live cartridges were also recovered from the cabin of the vehicle, Bharatpur SP Devendra Vishnoi said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-01-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 23:47 IST
A total of 39 bovines were freed from cattle smugglers in Bharatpur and Alwar districts of Rajasthan on Saturday, police said.

An exchange of fire between the police and smugglers also took place in Bharatpur.

Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam said 26 bovines were freed from a truck in Alwar district. Following a tip-off, a police team tried to intercept the truck near Mubarikpur chauraha, but the driver sped away the vehicle towards Sammanbas.

The driver abandoned the truck on Sammanbas-Hajipur road and managed to escape, following which the police freed 26 head of cattle.

In Bharatpur, a police team chased a vehicle in which 13 head of cattle were being smuggled. The smugglers opened fire at police. The police said they also fired in self defence. The smugglers managed to flee the scene.

Three live cartridges were also recovered from the cabin of the vehicle, Bharatpur SP Devendra Vishnoi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

