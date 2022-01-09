Left Menu

Creator of 'Sulli Deals' app arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh: Delhi Police

Accused Aumkareshwar Thakur 26 did his BCA from IPS Academy in Indore and is a resident of Newyork City Township, they said.Deputy Commissioner of Police IFSO KPS Malhotra said during preliminary interrogation, the accused admitted that he was a member of a group on Twitter and the idea to defame and troll Muslim women was shared there.

Creator of 'Sulli Deals' app arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh: Delhi Police
The Delhi Police has arrested a man believed to be the creator of ''Sulli Deals'' app from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

This is the first arrest made in the ''Sulli Deals'' app case, police said.

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for "auction" on the mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. Accused Aumkareshwar Thakur (26) did his BCA from IPS Academy in Indore and is a resident of Newyork City Township, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said during preliminary interrogation, the accused admitted that he was a member of a group on Twitter and the idea to defame and troll Muslim women was shared there. ''He had developed the code on GitHub. The access of GitHub was with all the members of the group. He had shared the app on his Twitter account. The photos of the Muslim women were uploaded by the group members,'' the officer said.

