Indian Coast Guard apprehends Pakistani boat from Arabian sea

A Pakistani boat with 10 crew members was apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Ankit in the Indian waters at the Arabian Sea during night operations on Saturday, said the ICG officials.

ANI | Porbandar (Gujarat) | Updated: 09-01-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 12:33 IST
Indian Indian Coast Guard apprehended Pakistani boat from Arabian Sea. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
A Pakistani boat with 10 crew members was apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Ankit in the Indian waters at the Arabian Sea during night operations on Saturday, said the ICG officials. The Pakistani ship was identified as 'Yaseen'.

ICGS Ankit was carrying out night operations when it apprehended the boat. The Pakistani boat was 6-7 miles inside the Indian waters and attempted to escape from there as soon as they saw the ICG ship.

The Pakistani boat was apprehended after a chase by the ICG after which 2,000 kg fish and 600 liters of fuel were recovered. The ICG informed that the crew did not have any documents and they are being brought to Porbandar for further interrogation.

"The Indian Coast Guard ship Ankit apprehended Pakistani 'Yaseen' with 10 crew in Indian waters at the Arabian Sea during Night-Ops on 08 Jan Boat being brought to Porbandar for further interrogation," ICG officials said. Coast Guard chief VS Pathania has issued directions to further strengthen patrolling along waters with Pakistan in view of frequent attempts to push contraband and terrorists into India from that side. (ANI)

