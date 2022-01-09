Indian diaspora serves as living bridge connecting India to world: MoS MEA

The Indian diaspora serves as a living bridge connecting India to the world, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Sunday, hailing its achievements on the occasion of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD).

In an address at the Youth PBD conference, he said the government has taken a series of initiatives to connect to the diaspora and collaborate in science and technology. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated to recognize the contribution of the overseas Indian community towards the growth and development of India. January 9 was chosen for PBD as it was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi, the 'greatest Pravasi', returned to India from South Africa and led its freedom struggle.

''Our diaspora serves as a living bridge connecting India to the world. It is heartwarming how the members of our large diaspora while being well integrated into the countries and societies where they live and work, have continued to maintain deep and abiding connections with their motherland and its rich heritage, traditions, and culture,'' Muraleedharan said.

''Even as they hold esteemed positions, leading from the front in their respective spheres, be it political, economic, cultural, services, or technology, they retain and nurture an abiding bond and interest in staying connected with their roots and upholding their traditions, rites and rituals, culture, cuisine, and language,'' he added.

The minister also spoke extensively about the success stories of the diaspora and mentioned the achievements of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal, Inmarsat CEO Rajeev Suri, and Chanel CEO Leena Nair.

''From Sundar Pichai to Parag Agarwal, from Rajeev Suri to Leena Nair, several luminaries are proof of Indian youth leadership on the global stage. Non Resident Unicorns (NRIs) building on India's strength in IT and outsourcing, has become the new buzzword,'' he said.

He said the Indian youth has been making great strides in finding innovative solutions to current problems and is a repository to futuristic thinking. ''The youth, both from India as well as diaspora community, has made a remarkable journey in innovation, technology, and creativity. All this talent around the world needs a platform to connect from, assist each other and also share their respective successes and challenges,'' Muraleedharan said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also greeted the Indian diaspora on the occasion of PBD. ''Greetings to the Indian Diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Your achievements are a source of pride for us. And our emotional bond grows from strength to strength,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)