People at Patna railway station flout COVID norms, avoid wearing masks

Amid rising COVID-19 cases across the country, people at Patna raliway station in Bihar were seen flouting COVID-19 norms as many were on the platform at the crowded platform without masks.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 09-01-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 21:04 IST
Visuals from Patna railway station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid rising COVID-19 cases across the country, people at Patna raliway station in Bihar were seen flouting COVID-19 norms as many were on the platform at the crowded platform without masks. Patna, being the capital city of Bihar, witnesses movement of the a large number of people.

Several people arrive in Bihar from the Patna railway station and thus it becomes crucial for people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of the virus. Ashish, a man at the platform said that in the coming days, it will be a problem as the cases will rise if people will not abide by the norms.

Jaya Singh, a woman who was boarding the train from the railway station, said that she is aware of the surge in cases of the virus and asserted that she is following COVID norms by wearing a mask unlike others. Meanwhile, a coolie, Vinay Paswan, denied that there is a virus here. "There is no problem and no virus here," he said.

However, Raju, another coolie, said that it is important to wear a mask at all times. According to the state's health department, Bihar reported 5022 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Of these Patna reported 2018 cases, the highest in all districts. The positivity rate in Bihar is at 2.55 per cent.

Notably, the state government has ordered all schools, colleges, coaching centers, and hostels to remain closed till January 21 in light of rising cases. Government and private offices will function with 50 per cent staff presence, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

