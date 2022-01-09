Left Menu

Europeans should be at talks over Ukraine - French minister

"Europeans shouldn't be absent from the negotiation table," Beaune told TV network CNEWS. France's foreign minister said on Friday that Moscow was trying to bypass the European Union by holding talks directly with Washington over Ukraine.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-01-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 21:55 IST
Europeans should be at talks over Ukraine - French minister
  • Country:
  • France

The European Union should not be excluded from talks on Ukraine, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Sunday, a day before U.S. and Russian diplomats meet in Geneva after weeks of tensions over Russian troop deployments. "Europeans shouldn't be absent from the negotiation table," Beaune told TV network CNEWS.

France's foreign minister said on Friday that Moscow was trying to bypass the European Union by holding talks directly with Washington over Ukraine. Beaune cautioned against what he called falling into Russia's trap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022