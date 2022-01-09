Left Menu

Over 5k people fined in Delhi for not wearing masks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 22:05 IST
Over 5k people fined in Delhi for not wearing masks
  • Country:
  • India

Amid an uptick in coronavirus cases, the Delhi government has taken action against 5,073 people for not wearing masks in public or work places. to p Covid-appropriate behaviour.

According to official data, 61 FIRs were registered on Saturday against those not following Covid-appropriate behaviour and a fine of Rs.1.25 crores was collected from the violators.

The data stated that 5,073 people were challaned for violation of masks, 74 for not maintaining social distancing and 51 people were fined for spitting in public places in its 11 districts.

Enforcement teams of Revenue Department have formed flying squads to take action against big gatherings, and violations of social-distancing norms at restaurants, hotels, markets and other such places.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal directed the police commissioner and divisional commissioner (revenue) to strictly ensure compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour in line with the latest guidelines of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), officials had said.

The intervention came in the wake of reports on overcrowding at the city's marketplaces. Police officers and field functionaries have been directed to immediately ensure strict enforcement of the DDMA order, they had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022