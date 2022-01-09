Man killed in protests against Sudan military rule - doctors committee
One man was killed in protests against military rule in Sudan on Sunday after being hit by a tear gas canister in the neck, Sudan's doctors committee said, bringing a tally of casualties since a military coup in October to 62.
The United Nations said on Saturday it would invite Sudanese military leaders, political parties and other groups to take part in discussions aimed at ending a crisis unleashed by the coup.
