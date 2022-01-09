Europe to consider measures over Kazakh crackdown - French minister

European foreign ministers will this week discuss possible measures to respond to the crackdown against anti-government protests in Kazakhstan over the past week, a French minister said on Sunday.

"(They will discuss) measures which Europe could take to send a message: that you cannot crush a people, protesters, rebelling against the cost of living," European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told CNEWS.

Kazakhstan's authorities said on Sunday the situation was stabilising after the worst political unrest in 30 years of independence, and that troops from a Russian-led military alliance were guarding key facilities.

