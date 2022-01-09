Europe to consider measures over Kazakh crackdown - French minister
- Country:
- France
European foreign ministers will this week discuss possible measures to respond to the crackdown against anti-government protests in Kazakhstan over the past week, a French minister said on Sunday.
"(They will discuss) measures which Europe could take to send a message: that you cannot crush a people, protesters, rebelling against the cost of living," European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told CNEWS.
Kazakhstan's authorities said on Sunday the situation was stabilising after the worst political unrest in 30 years of independence, and that troops from a Russian-led military alliance were guarding key facilities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- European
- Europe
- Clement Beaune
- Kazakhstan
- French
- CNEWS
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-England's Root has Ashes century in his sights in Melbourne; Golf - Ladies European Tour to have record prize purse in 2022 and more
Russian gas flows eastward via Yamal-Europe pipeline for fifth day
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-England's Root has Ashes century in his sights in Melbourne; Golf - Ladies European Tour to have record prize purse in 2022 and more
Russian gas flows east via Yamal-Europe pipeline for fifth day
Iran bars travellers from parts of Western Europe over Omicron fears