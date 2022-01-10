Left Menu

Teenager gang raped, blackmailed in Haryana's Jind; 3 booked

PTI | Jind | Updated: 10-01-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 00:46 IST
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men who also recorded the act and coerced her into paying blackmail money in this district, police said on Sunday.

The alleged gang rape took place on August 5 last year when the Class 11 girl had gone to meet a woman, who lived in rented accommodation in her neighbourhood, they said, quoting the complaint lodged by the survivor's mother.

The two accused allegedly spiked her food, raped her and also recorded a video of the incident, police said. They threatened her against revealing the incident to anyone and extorted money from her over the video.

Fed up with growing demands of extortion, the girl finally narrated her ordeal to the family, following which they approached the police with a complaint.

Police said an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections has been registered against the three accused, including the woman, and the matter is being probed.

