Left Menu

Aid groups suspend work in part of Ethiopia's Tigray after air strike - UN

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 10-01-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 02:32 IST
Aid groups suspend work in part of Ethiopia's Tigray after air strike - UN
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Aid organisations have suspended their operations in an area of northwest Tigray in Ethiopia where 56 civilians were killed by an air strike over the weekend, the U.N. agency for humanitarian affairs (UNOCHA) said on Sunday.

"Humanitarian partners suspended activities in the area due the ongoing threats of drone strikes," the agency told Reuters, without giving further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors addressed

Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors add...

 United States
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022