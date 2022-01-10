Aid groups suspend work in part of Ethiopia's Tigray after air strike - UN

Aid organisations have suspended their operations in an area of northwest Tigray in Ethiopia where 56 civilians were killed by an air strike over the weekend, the U.N. agency for humanitarian affairs (UNOCHA) said on Sunday.

"Humanitarian partners suspended activities in the area due the ongoing threats of drone strikes," the agency told Reuters, without giving further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)