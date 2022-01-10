Left Menu

Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi over walkie-talkies -source

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 10-01-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 10:22 IST
Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi over walkie-talkies -source
Aung San Suu Kyi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Myanmar

A court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced on Monday ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in jail on several charges that included the possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, is on trial for nearly a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison. She denies all charges.

