Kazakhstan detains 7,939 people over unrest

Reuters | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 10-01-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 10:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's security forces have detained a total of 7,939 people as of Jan. 10 over last week's unrest, the Interior Ministry said on Monday, the worst bout of violence in the Central Asian nation's post-Soviet history.

Local government buildings were briefly captured or torched in several major cities last week as the initially peaceful protests against fuel price hikes turned violent.

