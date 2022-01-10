MP: COVID-19 patient, friends party in containment zone home in Ratlam, booked
- Country:
- India
A COVID-19 patient and his friends were found partying in a containment zone home in Ratlam city in Madhya Pradesh, after which they were booked for outbreak norms' violation, an official said on Monday.
The incident took place in a house in Nirala Nagar that had been declared a containment zone after the man in question had tested positive for the infection, Tehsildar Gopal Soni said.
''We received information on Sunday that the COVID-19 positive man and his friends were partying in the house. We sent an inspection team there and all those partying in the house were admitted in a COVID care centre,'' he said.
They were booked under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) for violation of preventive orders by the Industrial Area police station, the official added.
A video of the incident also surfaced on social media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports 206 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 25 vs 140 a day earlier
Dominican Republic reports first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant
China's local COVID case count driven to 21-month high by Xian outbreak
Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop star Suga tests positive for COVID-19 after BTS return from U.S
Sports News Roundup: NHL postpones 14 games, will not resume before Tuesday; Soccer-Villa manager Gerrard to sit out two games after positive COVID test and more