Kuwait to build a new airport in the northern area -state news agency

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-01-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 15:15 IST
Kuwaiti authorities on Monday approved the building of a new airport in the northern area, state news agency KUNA reported.
The report did not disclose the completion date of the project nor the value of investment.
