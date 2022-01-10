Left Menu

Danish intelligence chief detained over suspected information leaks

The head of the Danish Defence Intelligence Service, Lars Findsen has been remanded in custody over his involvement in a case involving the leak of "highly classified" information, local media reported on Monday. Four current and former employees at Denmark's two intelligence services were detained in December for leaking highly classified information.

Danish intelligence chief detained over suspected information leaks
The head of the Danish Defence Intelligence Service, Lars Findsen has been remanded in custody over his involvement in a case involving the leak of "highly classified" information, local media reported on Monday. Four current and former employees at Denmark's two intelligence services were detained in December for leaking highly classified information. Three of them have since been released but are still under investigation.

It was unclear how long Findsen would be kept in custody. The public prosecutor's office declined to comment on the case.

