Four arrested during crime prevention and raid operations

At least four suspects allegedly belonging to a hijacking and armed robbery gang have been arrested by police in Johannesburg over the weekend.

Gauteng Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the four were arrested during crime prevention and raid operations conducted by police over the weekend.

"Police have been searching for the gang after several cases of hijacking and robbery of bank cards were reported in Lenasia, Ennerdale, De Deur and Orange Farm.

"A team consisting of members from Crime Intelligence, units of SAPS and Metro Police Departments, went out searching for the suspects until four of them were rounded up and arrested in Lenasia over the weekend. They will be appearing at Lenasia Magistrates Court [today] facing charges of car hijacking and armed robbery," Masondo said.

Elsewhere in the province, at least 1 400 suspects were arrested for various crimes including car hijacking, murder, rape, assault, drunk driving, armed robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.

Some 265 suspects were arrested in Johannesburg District for various serious and violent crimes. More than 565 suspects were nabbed in Tshwane during crime prevention operations.

In Ekurhuleni, joint intelligence-driven operations culminated in the arrest of more than 340 suspects.

In the West Rand District, 217 suspects were arrested in crime prevention operations, which included roadblocks.

In operations in Sedibeng District, some 77 people were also arrested.

"Police management in the province have noted with appreciation the involvement of the community in the fight against crime and efforts made by the members on the ground to bring crime to minimal in the province.

"The arrested suspects will appear in various Magistrate Courts around Gauteng from Monday," Masondo said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)