Australian immigration minister weighs cancelling Djokovic's visa-spokesman

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 10-01-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 16:00 IST
Australian immigration minister weighs cancelling Djokovic's visa-spokesman
Novak Djokovic Image Credit: ANI
Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering whether to cancel tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa, which was reinstated earlier on Monday, a spokesman said.

"Following today's Federal Circuit and Family Court determination on a procedural ground, it remains within Immigration Minister Hawke's discretion to consider cancelling Mr Djokovic's visa under his personal power of cancellation within section 133C(3) of the Migration Act," the spokesman said, in the first comments from the minister's office after the court quashed an earlier visa cancellation.

"The Minister is currently considering the matter and the process remains ongoing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

