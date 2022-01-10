Left Menu

Around 1,000 Delhi Police personnel test COVID-19 positive

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 16:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
About 1,000 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, amidst a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, police said on Monday. According to information by Delhi Police, all the infected police personnel are under quarantine and their medical condition is stable.

Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal and the Public Relations Officer (PRO) are among the police personnel in all units and at all police stations, including the police headquarters who have have been hit by COVID-19 infection. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 22,751 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the highest since May 1 last year, said the state health department on Sunday.

On May 1, the national capital had reported 25,219 COVID-19 cases. As per a bulletin issued by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 23.53 per cent. With this, the total cases of the COVID-19 in the city have gone up to 15,49,730 including 60,733 active cases.

However, the city also reported 17 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,160 people have succumbed to the infection in Delhi. (ANI)

