Spain to issue net 75 bln euros worth of bonds in 2022

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-01-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 16:26 IST
Spain plans to issue 75 billion euros ($84.95 billion) in bonds over 2022, roughly in line with last year's 75.1 billion total, Treasury Chief Carlos Cuerpo told reporters on Monday.

The government will issue some 237 billion euros in gross terms, down from 264.3 billion last year, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

