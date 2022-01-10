Left Menu

CM Bommai launches COVID-19 'Precaution dose' vaccination in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday launched the COVID-19 'Precaution dose' vaccination for healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons aged above 60 years with co-morbidities at Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College in Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-01-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 17:00 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College in Bengaluru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"We are prepared with hospital and ICU beds to fight the pandemic," Bommai said. The registration for 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 started on the Co-WIN platform on Saturday.

Union Health Ministry had earlier said that there is no requirement for new registration for the beneficiaries of precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose The senior citizens with co-morbidities will not be required to produce a doctor's certificate or prescription at the time of administration of precaution dose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

