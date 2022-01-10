'Serial rapist, murderer' held in Faridabad, claim police

The arrest of a man here in connection with a rape and murder case opened a can of worms as the accused confessed to raping and killing three other girls in two years.

The accused Singhraj Nagar (54), security guard at a private hospital in Sector 16 here and a native of Jasana village, was previously convicted of killing his uncle and cousin, some 36 years ago. Explaining his modus operandi, police on Monday said Nagar used to rape girls or young women, strangulate them to death and dump their bodies in the Agra canal. The bodies would flow away, leaving no evidence for the police. However, in the fourth case, the body stuck in the bushes, an officer said.

In the first week of January, two days after allegedly killing a 21-year-old woman and dumping her body in the canal, Nagar learnt that the body had stuck in the bushes and did not float away, unlike the other three bodies. He then called up the woman's grandmother in his village and confessed to killing her. The woman's grandmother informed the police about Nagar, who in turn, arrested him. During investigation, Nagar revealed to the police that he had raped and killed three minor girls since 2019.

"Nagar was acquainted with the fourth victim, a BA final year student, since a couple of years. On December 31, he took her to his village Jasana, about 16 km away from Faridabad, on his bicycle. He kept her in a room for for two days and raped her. Finally, he strangulated her to death and threw her body in the Agra canal,'' Narender Kadiyan, DCP (Crime), Faridabad, said. In December 2019, Nagar had lured a 15-year-old daughter of a tea seller and allegedly raped her in his room at the hospital. He strangulated her when she tried to raise alarm and later dumped the body in the canal. In August 2020, he raped and killed a minor girl, sister of a housekeeping staff at the hospital and dumped her body in the canal. In June 2021, he repeated his acts with another minor, the DCP said.

According to the officer, the police have recovered only the 21-year-old woman's body so far. "Our team is questioning him and we hope some other cases will be solved too," the DCP said.

In 1986, Nagar had killed his uncle and cousin, and was convicted in the case, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)