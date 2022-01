BRIEF-Gilead CEO Says Remdesivir Working Across All Known Variants Including Omicron - CNBC Interview

Jan 10 (Reuters) -

* GILEAD CEO SAYS REMDESIVIR WORKING ACROSS ALL KNOWN VARIANTS INCLUDING OMICRON - CNBC INTERVIEW

* GILEAD CEO SAYS WORKING ON AN ORAL FORM OF REMDESIVIR; GOING INTO EARLY STAGE TRIALS NOW - CNBC INTERVIEW

