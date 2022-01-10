Left Menu

MP: Patwari held for demanding bribe from sarpanch

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-01-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 20:33 IST
MP: Patwari held for demanding bribe from sarpanch
A patwari was nabbed on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a village sarpanch in return for registering a new map as part of land records, a Lokayukta police official said here.

Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Baghel said patwari Subodh Sumele (28) had demanded Rs 40,000 from sarpanch Kamal Chaudhary (43) of Darji Karadia village.

On Chaudhary's complaint, a trap was laid at the gram panchayat premises and Sumele, who had already taken Rs 5,000 earlier, was nabbed, he said.

A Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered, and the patwari, who has not been arrested, has been made to sign a bond to ensure his presence before the lokayukta police whenever he will be summoned.

