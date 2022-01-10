Left Menu

U.S.-Russia security talks in Geneva conclude

Updated: 10-01-2022
The United States and Russia have concluded security talks in Geneva, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

Both sides were set to hold media briefings after negotiations that Washington hoped could avert the danger of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine without conceding to the Kremlin's far-reaching security demands.

