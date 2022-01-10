Yemeni forces say they have retaken energy-producing province from Houthis
Yemen's Giants Brigade forces, who are backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said on Monday they had taken full control of oil-rich Shabwa province from the pro-Iran Houthi movement after 10 days of fighting.
The Houthis entered several regions of Shabwa in September.
