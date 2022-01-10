Majithia case: Badal says his faith in judiciary's impartiality vindicated

Hours after senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia was granted anticipatory bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Monday said his faith in the complete impartiality of the judiciary had been vindicated.

Reacting to the development, the AAP, however, alleged that the grant of pre-arrest bail to Majithia was due to a “weak” case filed against the former minister due to a “collusion” between Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the Badal family. Majithia is Badal’s brother-in-law.

Facing arrest in an NDPS case, involving the sale, purchase and manufacturing of drugs among other offences, Majithia was on Monday granted anticipatory bail by the high court.

While granting the pre-arrest bail to Majithia, Justice Lisa Gill also asked him to join the investigation with the police.

The 46-year-old SAD leader was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act last month. He had moved the high court for anticipatory bail after a Mohali court dismissed his pre-arrest bail plea on December 24.

In a statement here, the Shiromani Akali Dal president said “the judiciary of our country is a bulwark against harassment and persecution. Whenever a law is wrongfully used for political purposes, it is the judiciary which steps in to restore the dignity of the individual. This has happened today also”.

Badal said the SAD's contention that the Congress government was following a policy of “personal and political vendetta” against the top SAD leadership had also been proved by the recent developments. “It is unfortunate that the people also had to suffer due to this policy. The Congress government was unmindful of the Covid crisis and even the deteriorating law and order situation in its quest to target the SAD. “It even failed Punjabis by politicising the investigation into the cases of sacrilege due to its single-track policy of implicating the Akali leadership in these heinous crimes,” said Badal.

Badal said the party was optimistic that truth would prevail over falsehood. Aam Aadmi Party Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann alleged that Majithia's anticipatory bail was the result of the CM’s “collusion with the Badals.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has been saying from the very first day that congress is patronising Majithia in the drug case,” he alleged.

In a statement, Mann said the Congress pulled an “electoral stunt” and filed a “very weak” case against Majithia. “This bail is proof that Akali and Congressmen are co-conspirators in their schemes to ruin the youths of Punjab and this FIR was filed just to mislead the people of Punjab,” he alleged.

Mann said after filing the FIR, the Congress, specially Channi and the party’s state unit chief Navjot Sidhu, “advertised it like they have uprooted the whole drug racket of Punjab”.

“But now it is clear that they've failed utterly and completely,” he alleged.

