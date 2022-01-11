Biden hopes to announce Federal Reserve nominations soon - White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 01:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden hopes to announce new nominations for top positions on the Federal Reserve Board soon.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal and Jarrett Renshaw)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
