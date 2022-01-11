Left Menu

Biden hopes to announce Federal Reserve nominations soon - White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 01:02 IST
Biden hopes to announce Federal Reserve nominations soon - White House
  • Country:
  • United States

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden hopes to announce new nominations for top positions on the Federal Reserve Board soon.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal and Jarrett Renshaw)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India
4
LG, IBM partner to strengthen quantum capabilities in Korea

LG, IBM partner to strengthen quantum capabilities in Korea

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022