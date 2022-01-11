Three held with tiger teeth and nails in MP

Forest personnel arrested three persons and seized two canine teeth and 13 nails of a tiger from their possession in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, an official said on Tuesday.

On a tip-off, a joint team of forest officials from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), Tiger Strike Force, and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau intercepted a motorcycle on Saturday, BTR's deputy director Lavit Bharti said.

''Two canine teeth and 13 nails of the tiger were found from the possession of the trio identified as Nakul Loni, Tukaram Vishwakarma, and Santosh Kol,'' he said.

A case was registered under the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

Further investigation is underway to find out the source of the tiger nails and teeth.

