Odisha raises upper age limit from 32 to 38 for recruitment into govt jobs

The Odisha government increased the upper age limit for recruitment into state government jobs.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 11-01-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 12:02 IST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Odisha government increased the upper age limit for recruitment into state government jobs. The government has increased the upper age limit from 32 to 38 years for candidates applying for government jobs, said a press release.

"For ST/SC/Social Economically Backward Class (SEBC) and women, the maximum age limit is 43 years, for General persons with disabilities (PwD), the upper age limit is 48 years, and for SC/ST/SEBC PwD candidates, it is 53 years," the government said. It further added, "The government has been pleased to enhance the upper age limit for entry into government service from 32 to 38 years only for the advertisements made/to be made during the calendar year ie 2021, 2022, and 2023, which is relaxable in case of different reserved categories."

