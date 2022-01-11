Left Menu

Rajnath Singh is recovering well after tested COVID-19 positive: Defence Min

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who tested COVID-19 on Monday was examined by a team of doctors from Army Hospital (R and R), Delhi Cantt, informed A Bharat Bhushan Babu, Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence on Tuesday.

11-01-2022
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
"A team of doctors from Army Hospital (R and R), Delhi Cantt examined Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who had tested COVID positive, yesterday. He is recovering well," said A Bharat Bhushan Babu.

The Union Defence Minister went under home quarantine as he had mild symptoms after getting infected with the coronavirus infection. (ANI)

