Septuagenarian author held for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

Hyderabad, Jan 11 (PTI): A 72-year-old man, who is an author and publishes law books, was arrested here for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, police said on Tuesday.

The man, who used to visit the girl's house to purchase stitched bags to sell with his law books, allegedly misbehaved with her in September last year and in December, he sexually exploited her in the absence of other family members at her house, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

The girl informed the matter to her mother who filed a complaint in Meerpet Police Station and during the course of investigation the police arrested him on Monday evening. Police said they seized two non judicial stamp papers, which they said were sent by the accused to the girl's mother and uncle through WhatsApp threatening them to withdraw the case or else he will commit suicide alleging their harassment in his death. In 2010, the girl’s mother used to work as maid in his house and later in 2017, he gave her a job to keep watch over one of his open plots. Thereafter the girl’s mother and her uncle purchased a house and were residing there, police added.

