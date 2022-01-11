Left Menu

Ban on devotees taking dip in Ganga on Makar Sankranti  

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-01-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 19:35 IST
Ban on devotees taking dip in Ganga on Makar Sankranti  
  • Country:
  • India

With a surge in COVID cases in Uttarakhand, a ban has been imposed on devotees taking a dip in the Ganga in Haridwar and Rishikesh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14.

There will be a ban on devotees gathering at Har ki Pairi in Haridwar, Triveni ghat in Rishikesh, and other ghats for a ritual bath on Makar Sankranti for their safety in view of the recent spike in pandemic cases in the state, orders issued by Haridwar District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey and Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said.

A large number of devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga both in Haridwar and Rishikesh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti every year. COVID cases in Uttarakhand have been on the rise over the past few days.

A total of 2,127 COVID positive cases were reported on Tuesday and 1,292 on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022