Left Menu

BSF jawans, frontline workers administered 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine in Jammu

Administration of 'precaution dose' against COVID-19 began on Tuesday for the jawans of Border Security Force (BSF) and frontline workers at the headquarters of the force in Jammu.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-01-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 21:39 IST
BSF jawans, frontline workers administered 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine in Jammu
A visual from the vaccination site. (Photo/BSF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Administration of 'precaution dose' against COVID-19 began on Tuesday for the jawans of Border Security Force (BSF) and frontline workers at the headquarters of the force in Jammu. The administration of 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country began on Monday.

The online registration for 'precaution dose' on the Co-WIN platform began on Friday (January 8). All HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account. The precaution dose can only be taken after 9 months i.e., 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022