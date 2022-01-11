Left Menu

Lebanese judge imposes travel ban on central bank governor

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 11-01-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 21:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A Lebanese judge said on Tuesday she had imposed a travel ban on central bank governor Riad Salameh, who is at the centre of embezzlement investigations at home and abroad.

Judge Ghada Aoun told Reuters she had imposed the ban as part of a Lebanese investigation she is leading into the conduct of Salameh, whose tenure as governor has come under increased scrutiny since Lebanon was plunged into an economic crisis in 2019.

