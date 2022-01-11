Left Menu

Disproportionate assets case: Suspended Chhattisgarh ADG held from Gurugram

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-01-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 21:57 IST
Disproportionate assets case: Suspended Chhattisgarh ADG held from Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Tuesday detained the state's suspended Additional Director General of Police GP Singh from Gurugram in Haryana for questioning in a disproportionate assets case, officials said.

The EOW had registered an FIR against Singh, a 1994-batch IPS officer, under Prevention of Corruption Act on June 29 last year, after preliminary findings into complaints that he had allegedly amassed disproportionate assets.

Later, the state anti-graft agency carried out searches at 15 locations linked to the officer from July 1 to July 3 and claimed to have discovered movable and immovable assets worth Rs 10 crore.

“Despite being served notices multiple times asking to appear during the investigation in the case, the suspended ADGP neither cooperated in the probe nor appeared in the EOW office. He did not get any relief from the Supreme Court in the case either,” said Arif Sheikh, Director of the state's ACB and EOW.

“On Tuesday evening, a team of the EOW took Singh into custody from Gurugram for questioning. He will be brought to Raipur and produced in a local court, following which further action will be taken,” he added.

Following the raids at his premises, Singh was suspended on July 5 last year and, based on the documents recovered during the action, the Raipur police had also registered a case on charges of sedition and promoting enmity against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022