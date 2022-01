BRIEF-U.S. Government Medicare Program Plans To Cover Alzheimer's Treatments Including Biogen's Aduhelm With Conditions

CMS:

* U.S. GOVERNMENT MEDICARE PROGRAM PLANS TO COVER ALZHEIMERS TREATMENTS INCLUDING BIOGEN'S ADUHELM WITH CONDITIONS

* U.S. GOVERNMENT MEDICARE PROGRAM PROPOSES THAT COMPANIES MAKING ALZHEIMERS DRUGS MUST RUN ADDITIONAL TRIALS Further company coverage:

