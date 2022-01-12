Left Menu

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia appears before SIT in drugs case

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday appeared before the SIT at the State Crime Branch office in Mohali in a drugs case.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 12-01-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 14:52 IST
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia appears before SIT (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday appeared before the SIT at the State Crime Branch office in Mohali in a drugs case. Majithia's lawyer DS Sobti said, "We want a free and fair investigation so that the truth comes out."

The SAD leader, booked by Punjab police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act , was granted interim bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 10. Majithia had earlier on Tuesday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other Congress state ministers on Tuesday alleging a "conspiracy" to frame him to save themselves.

He previously served as a minister in the Punjab government and was booked under the NDPS Act at SAS Nagar Police Station on the basis of a 2018 report submitted by the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

