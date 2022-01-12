Norway should not impose cap on household power prices, PM says
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 12-01-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 15:00 IST
The Norwegian government does not support an opposition proposal to impose a cap on household electricity prices, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere of the ruling Labour Party told parliament on Wednesday.
The government has already introduced a subsidy scheme that pays a portion of household power bills amid a surge in energy prices.
