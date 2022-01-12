51 kg cannabis seized in UP town

A gang of drug smugglers was busted on Wednesday in Ghari Daulat area of Shamli district with arrest of two men carrying 51 kg of cannabis, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Sukriti Madhav, the seizure was made during road check by a police team when it intercepted a car which was found with 59 packets of cannabis inside it.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Bill, Act against Rambhardwaj and Sumit, the occupants of the car.

During interrogation it was revealed that gang members had smuggled the narcotic from Odisha for supply in western Uttar Pradesh.

