Left Menu

51 kg cannabis seized in UP town

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-01-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 16:01 IST
51 kg cannabis seized in UP town
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A gang of drug smugglers was busted on Wednesday in Ghari Daulat area of Shamli district with arrest of two men carrying 51 kg of cannabis, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Sukriti Madhav, the seizure was made during road check by a police team when it intercepted a car which was found with 59 packets of cannabis inside it.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Bill, Act against Rambhardwaj and Sumit, the occupants of the car.

During interrogation it was revealed that gang members had smuggled the narcotic from Odisha for supply in western Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022