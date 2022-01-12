Two suspects arrested over New Year's Eve assault on nine women in Milan -source
Italian police on Wednesday arrested two people on suspicion of involvement in a sexual assault against nine women in Milan on New Year's Eve, a judicial source said.
The source told Reuters that the two men - aged 21 and 18 - are both Italians and that police identified them with the help of surveillance-system videos in Milan's Duomo square, where celebrations were ongoing.
Police searches have targeted 18 suspects - including three minors - and prosecutors say they hope to identify more people as the investigation continues, the judicial source said.
