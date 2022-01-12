Left Menu

Two suspects arrested over New Year's Eve assault on nine women in Milan -source

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 12-01-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 18:03 IST
Two suspects arrested over New Year's Eve assault on nine women in Milan -source
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian police on Wednesday arrested two people on suspicion of involvement in a sexual assault against nine women in Milan on New Year's Eve, a judicial source said.

The source told Reuters that the two men - aged 21 and 18 - are both Italians and that police identified them with the help of surveillance-system videos in Milan's Duomo square, where celebrations were ongoing.

Police searches have targeted 18 suspects - including three minors - and prosecutors say they hope to identify more people as the investigation continues, the judicial source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022