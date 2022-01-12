J'khand man trampled to death by elephants

A 32-year-old man was trampled to death by elephants in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Chatag village under the Dulmi block when Santosh Kumar was attacked by a herd of tuskers on Tuesday night, they said. A herd of wild elephants was staying at the Gola block and returned to a nearby forest, while another group of pachyderms is in the Dulmi block of the district, Ramgarh divisional forest officer Ved Prakash Kamboj said. Several initiatives have been taken to drive them away from the Dulmi block, and residents of adjoining villages have been asked not to come out of their houses at night, the forest official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)