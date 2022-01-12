PM's security breach: Army veterans urge President Kovind to take strict action against those responsible

Akhil Bhartiya Poorva Sainik Sewa Parishad on Wednesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to take the strictest action against those responsible for the security lapse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab. In its letter to President, the Parishad said, "In the present times when India is grappling with the third wave of the pandemic and is also facing multiple internal security challenges, such lapses are unpardonable. The members of the Akhil Bhartiya Poorva Sainik Sewa Parishad are extremely pained at the lackadaisical manner the persons responsible are taking this unacceptable lapse concerning the Prime Minister's security."

"We, therefore, request that the entire matter be expeditiously investigated and all those who compromised the security of the Prime Minister be dealt with in the strictest manner. In the prevailing security environment, only quick and firm action will send the right signals, both to India's external enemies as also to those who continuously undermine India's security apparatus. We humbly request the President of India to take measures to ensure that such security lapses and dereliction of duties by those responsible does not go unpunished. The incident has definitely damaged the image of our great Bharat, which is moving on the path of progress at an alarmingly fast pace," the letter adds. The Prime Minister was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozepur in Punjab last week due to the road being blocked by some protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs termed it as a "major lapse" in his security. (ANI)

