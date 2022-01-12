Scoreboard: India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 2

Scoreboard on the second day of the third Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.

India 1st Innings: 223 all out South Africa 1st Innings: Dean Elgar c Pujara b Bumrah 3 Aiden Markram b Bumrah 8 Keshav Maharaj b Umesh 25 Keegan Petersen c Pujara b Bumrah 72 Rassie van der Dussen c Kohli b Umesh 21 Temba Bavuma c Kohli b Shami 28 Kyle Verreynne c Pant b Shami 0 Marco Jansen b Bumrah 7 Kagiso Rabada c Bumrah b Thakur 15 Duanne Olivier not out 10 Lungi Ngidi c Ashwin b Bumrah 3 Extra: (B-4, LB-4, W-1,NB-4, P-5) 18 Total: (All out in 76.3 overs) 210 Fall of wicket: 1-10, 2-17, 3-45, 4-112, 5-159, 6-159 , 7-176, 8-179, 9-200,10-210. Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 23.3-8-42-5, Umesh Yadav 16-3-64-2, Mohammed Shami 16-4-39-2, Shardul Thakur 12-2-37-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 9-2-15-0. MORE PTI APA APA

