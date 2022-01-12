Left Menu

PM Modi to convene meeting with CMs on COVID-19 situation tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of all states on Thursday at 4

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 21:32 IST
PM Modi to convene meeting with CMs on COVID-19 situation tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of all states on Thursday at 4:30 pm via video conferencing on the COVID-19 situation. The Prime Minister had also chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country on January 9, through video conference.

During that review meeting, PM Modi had stressed on the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level. He had asked officials to maintain coordination regarding this with the states. In that meeting, he had said that a meeting with Chief Ministers will be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best-practices and the public health response.

India has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases in the recent past. According to the Union Health Minister, India on Wednesday reported 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases and 442 fatalities. The daily positivity rate due to this virus in the country is 11.05 per cent. Active cases account for 2.65 per cent of the total cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022