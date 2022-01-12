Himachal: 14 policemen test Covid positive, police station closed

A police station in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Wednesday was closed temporarily after 14 policemen posted there were found coronavirus positive, a police official said.

A total of 14 police personnel from Hamirpur police station are among the 156 persons who tested Covid positive in the district on Wednesday, a health official said.

Hamirpur superintendent of Police Akriti Sharma said the police station has been closed for 48 hours for its sanitisation.

In a statement, he said those who wanted to file any complaint should approach a local women police station till the Hamirpur police station is opened.

Also, 81 new Covid cases were found in the NIT campus in Hamirpur, the health official said.

The total number of recent positive cases on the campus has risen to 510.

There are currently 874 active cases in the district, the official said.

