Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: 64 police personnel, 5 other staff members test positive for COVID-19 in Kangra

Sixty-four police personnel and five other police staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 12-01-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 23:08 IST
Himachal Pradesh: 64 police personnel, 5 other staff members test positive for COVID-19 in Kangra
Kushal Sharma, SP Kangra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sixty-four police personnel and five other police staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

All the patients are in home-quarantine and no one is hospitalised till yet. The positive cases were detected during the testing of police staff in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

"In view of COVID cases, we have started testing our police personnel and staff. In the last 3 days, 64 police personnel and 5 staff members have tested positive. No one is hospitalized and all are in-home quarantine," said Kushal Sharma, SP Kangra to ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022